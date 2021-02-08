Natalie Portman debunks pregnancy rumours
Web Desk
04:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
Natalie Portman debunks pregnancy rumours
Hollywood star Natalie Portman debunked pregnancy rumours, as she shared a picture on the Instagram that blasted such fake news by the tabloid.

Sharing the article with juicy headline on her Instagram story, the 39-year-old actress took a not so subtle dig at the publication :

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant, But apparently it's still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost.", the Thor: Love and Thunder actress wrote.

Since female stars are always under media radar, they are subjected to harsh judgments over their looks, and Portman too was under scrutiny for her looks.

As the obsession with skinny body type continues, it is high time that the body-shaming culture should end.

