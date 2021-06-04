Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with roses

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Falak's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 35-year-old crooner makes sure to meet his wife with a beaming face and a beautiful flower.

Keeping up with his romantic gigs, this time around the Ijazat singer had a distinct trick up the sleeves to woo wifey Sarah Khan again.

Recently, Falak shared a video on his social media handle where the die-hard romantic can be spotted with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers he bought for Sarah with a customized twist as the bouquet had the name "Sara" on it.

As Falak continues to raise the bar, netizens have been quick to give their unsolicited two cents over the public display of affection.

While a majority feels such adorable interactions should be normalised, others believe that the exchanges among the celebrity couple are too cheesy and sappy and tend to get cringeworthy.

Back in 2020, Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The newlyweds have been the talk of social media ever since.