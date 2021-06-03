Father says Malala’s comments on marriage taken out of context
09:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Father says Malala’s comments on marriage taken out of context
Youngest Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai's father has said that his daughter's comments about marriage during an interview to UK's Vogue magazine were taken out of context.

The 23-year-old advocate for girls education gave a detailed interview to the British magazine, covering a wide range of topics, including love and family.

Malala told Vogue although all her friends were finding partners, she’s not sure if that’s what she wants.

Malala’s parents had an “arranged love marriage”, and would like her to get married one day, but she isn’t sure if she’ll ever marry herself.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she said.

Malala's comment sparked a debate on social media with some defending her comments and others slamming her for ‘promoting the Western culture’.

Amid a war of words on social media, a cleric from Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mufti Shahabuddin Poplazai shared a tweet, seeking clarification from Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai.

The Imam of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque tagged the post to Ziauddin and wrote, “A report is circulating on social media since yesterday that your daughter Malala Yousafzai has categorically rejected the institution of marriage and said that ‘partnership’ is better than getting married."

In response, Malala's father said his daughter's comments were taken out of context, twisted and shared on media. He said there was no truth in the comments being attributed to her on social media.  

