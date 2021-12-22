Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding was the talk of the town and the extravagant outfits, decadent décor and Shraffi's family singing skills took centre stage in most discussions about the festivities.

This time around, the official video of the couple's Mehndi ceremony has started doing rounds on the internet and needless to say, the stunning video gave an insight into the winsome festivity alongside and all the highlights covered.

The aforementioned video was uploaded on Instagram by one of the videographers Fatima Tariq who covered Junaid and Ayesha's wedding events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Tariq (@fatimatariqphotography)

The short clip also captured the sentiments of the couple and the avalanche of emotions has been winning hearts.

The grandson of Nawaz Shariff's wedding festivities concluded with an elegant valima ceremony that took place on December 17 at Jati Umra.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had gone viral on social media.