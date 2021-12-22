Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts
Share

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding was the talk of the town and the extravagant outfits, decadent décor and Shraffi's family singing skills took centre stage in most discussions about the festivities.

This time around, the official video of the couple's Mehndi ceremony has started doing rounds on the internet and needless to say, the stunning video gave an insight into the winsome festivity alongside and all the highlights covered.

The aforementioned video was uploaded on Instagram by one of the videographers Fatima Tariq who covered Junaid and Ayesha's wedding events.

The short clip also captured the sentiments of the couple and the avalanche of emotions has been winning hearts.

The grandson of Nawaz Shariff's wedding festivities concluded with an elegant valima ceremony that took place on December 17 at Jati Umra.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had gone viral on social media.

Junaid and Ayesha's wedding festivities come to ... 10:03 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President ...

More From This Category
Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with ...
04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with ...
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ayeza Khan nominated ...
03:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Meesha Shafi shares striking resemblance with ...
01:20 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for ...
09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family
04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr