TikToker, who defrauded Ertugrul star, released from Pakistani jail
Web Desk
05:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Kashif Zameer Chaudhry — accused of scamming Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, best known for his role as Ertuğrul Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul – was released on bail this week.

Police in Punjab capital city arrested Zameer seven months ago on a complaint sent by Altan through an email. A case was also registered against him.

A lawyer for the golden-haired tiktoker told media that his client had been nominated in more than a dozen cases but no one could prove allegations against him.

He said that Zameer had to spent seven months behind the bars due to “false cases”. He added that his client had secured bail in the last case, subsequently; police released him from the jail.

Kashif Zameer landed in various controversies after he first hosted the Turkish star Engin Altan in Pakistan in 2019. He had also claimed to sign a million-dollar deal with Altan for advertisement of his companies’ products.

In February this year, the Turkish star announced to cancel the deal with Zameer, stating that latter did not 'fulfill any of the conditions under it.'

The 41-year-old actor also expressed displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given by businessman-cum-TikToker Kashif Zameer.

A press statement by the Ertugrul star stated, “Kashif Zameer has not fulfilled any of the conditions despite the period given under the agreement. The company failed to pay even half of the amount as per the agreement. I have not any association with, Sialkot-based businessman, Kashif Zameer anymore."

