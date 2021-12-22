Parliamentary delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council head arrives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – A parliamentary delegation led by the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh reached Pakistan on a three-day visit on Wednesday.
The Consultative Assembly of the kingdom, also known as the Shoura Council, is a 150-member legislative body that proposes laws to the King of Saudi Arabia and his cabinet.
“On a special invitation of Speaker @AsadQaiserPTI, a parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of Shoura Council of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Al-Sheikh has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.,” the National Assembly of Pakistan said on Twitter.
On Special invitation of Speaker @AsadQaiserPTI, Saudi Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of #SaudiArabia’s Shura Council Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh is visiting #Pakistan on a three-day official visit today.@PTVNewsOfficial @RadioPakistan @PakinSaudiArab pic.twitter.com/RhT0n2SJg8— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) December 22, 2021
The Saudi delegation was received by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser upon arrival.
It will hold meetings with a number of senior Pakistani officials including President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“Matters pertaining to inter-parliamentary cooperation, bilateral trade relations, recent regional developments and strategy to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations would be deliberated upon during their visit,” read the statement.
“This visit of Saudi Parliamentary delegation is regarded as a harbinger of change and will bring peace and stability to the region. It will would also open new avenues of Political and Parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries.”
The delegation’s visit comes just days after Pakistan hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation’s Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday, December 19, at the Parliament House in Islamabad to formulate a strategy to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
