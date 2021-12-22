Japan face of South Korea in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final today
DHAKA – The final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played between South Korea and Japan in Dhaka today (Wednesday).
A day earlier, Pakistan and India – the most successful in the tournament since its inception in 2011 – were defeated by South Korea and Japan, respectively.
It is for the first time that Pakistan did not qualify for the final of the tournament.
The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is held annually by the Asian Hockey Federation. It features top six hockey teams of the region. Pakistan and India have won the the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice.
In a match for the third position of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by 4-3, clinching the bronze medal.
