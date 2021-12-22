Maulana Tariq Jamil condemns Sri Lankan national's lynching in Sialkot
ISLAMABAD – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel said on Wednesday that the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot has brought shame to Pakistan.
He expressed it during a meeting with the Sri Lankan High Commission and also apologised to the foreign diplomat over the brutal incident in which Priyantha Kumara was beaten to death and later his body was put on fire over allegations of blasphemy.
Special Assistant to PM on Religious Harmony Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was also present in the meeting.
میں نے سری لنکن ہائی کمشنر سے ملاقات کے دوران سری لنکن شہری پریانتھا کمارا کے مذہب کے نام پر دردناک قتل عام کی مذمت و تعزیت کی اور انہیں یقین دہانی کرائی کہ یہ فعل اسلامی تعلیمات کے بالکل منافی ہے۔#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/0KsPhpkap5— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 22, 2021
Talking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Tariq Jamil said they had sought an apology from the Sri Lankan nation over the Sialkot incident.
“Islam gives a message of peace and love and our religion strictly forbids the killing of an innocent person,” he said, adding that people involved in the incident deserve strict punishment. “We told the Sri Lankan high commissioner that we are ashamed over the brutal killing and sought an apology,” Jamil said.
Ashrafi while talking to the media said that such incidents of extremism could not be tolerated, adding that Islam does not support extremism.
