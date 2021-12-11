Sialkot lynching: Punjab decides to conduct trial of accused in jail
Officials decide to conduct trial of suspects inside jail due to security concerns
LAHORE – Provincial authorities have decided to hold the trial of the accused in the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara within the jail.
Reports in local media said the prosecution team and the Punjab government decide to hold the trial inside the prison after a meeting. The prosecution also asked the jail administration to make the needed arrangements to conduct the trial in prison.
The decision was taken reportedly to maintain the law and order situation. The law enforcers have also been told to complete the case challan at the earliest as the officials are also considering to hold the trial on a daily basis, per reports.
Around 131 men of which over 30 have been declared prime suspects have been identified and detained. Most of the persons were detained with the help of CCTV footage and videos collected from social media.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are also monitoring the investigation into the incident.
Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for ... 06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The top military leadership unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for Sialkot lynching like heinous ...
Hundreds of unidentified people were booked last week after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot. The man was tortured, beaten to death, and then set on fire by a mob of more than 800 people over alleged blasphemy accusations.
On Friday, religious scholars across Pakistan observed the Day of Condemnation against the brutal killing. Ulema from all schools of thought strongly condemned the vociferous crime and declared killing over unproven blasphemy allegations ‘impermissible’.
Factory manager killed in Pakistan over ... 02:06 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
COLOMBO – Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy, was buried ...
