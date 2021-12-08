Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for Sialkot lynching-like incidents

RAWALPINDI – The top military leadership unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for Sialkot lynching like heinous incidents during a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

“Taking note of the heinous lynching incident @ Sialkot, forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism & terrorism from the country,” read statement issued by ISPR.

The high-level military moot was presided by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwat at GHQ. The participants reviewed global, regional & domestic security milieu.

Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS emphasised on maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Gen Bajwa said continuous support & timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only peace & prosperity of Afghanistan but also for stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Army, COAS said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology driven future battlefield.