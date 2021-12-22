Heavy rain, snowfall predicted in most parts of country from Saturday

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted snowfall and heavy rain in most parts of the country, starting from Saturday to Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Met Office on Wednesday, the weather system is expected to enter the western and upper parts of the country on Saturday evening or night that will mark the end of a long dry period.

"It is likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday," the Met Office said.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday (evening/night) and Sunday.

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

Good Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Saturday (night)/Sunday.

Possible Impacts:

Prevailing Smoggy conditions in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas is likely to subside.

Rainfall will be beneficial for the Wheat crop.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday/Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures (Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the forecast period.)

Furthermore, PMD has asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.