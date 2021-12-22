Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time

06:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan were beaten by South Korea by 6-5 goals in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy played in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.

The defeat left football fans in Pakistan upset as it is for that first time that Pakistan did not qualify for final of the tournament since its inception in 2011.

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is held annually by the Asian Hockey Federation. It features top six hockey teams of the region. Pakistan and India have won the the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice.

In this season, India also failed to reach the final after facing defeat from Japan. It was only Japan’s second win against India in 19 matches.

In a match for the third position of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by 4-3, clinching bronze medal.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the team played well in the match but two goals from the penalty strokes served a major blow to the team.

The final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is being played between South Korea and Japan in Dhaka today (Wednesday).

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan ... 08:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

DHAKA – Pakistan won its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on ...

More From This Category
Japan face of South Korea in Asian Hockey ...
06:43 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings
02:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Pakistan needs specialists, not coaches: Ramiz ...
12:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Yorkshire sign Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf ...
11:40 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
PCB issues statement on rape case against ...
08:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021: South Korea ...
05:29 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker, who defrauded Ertugrul star, released from Pakistani jail
05:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr