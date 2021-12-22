Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time

LAHORE – Pakistan were beaten by South Korea by 6-5 goals in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy played in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.

The defeat left football fans in Pakistan upset as it is for that first time that Pakistan did not qualify for final of the tournament since its inception in 2011.

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is held annually by the Asian Hockey Federation. It features top six hockey teams of the region. Pakistan and India have won the the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice.

In this season, India also failed to reach the final after facing defeat from Japan. It was only Japan’s second win against India in 19 matches.

In a match for the third position of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by 4-3, clinching bronze medal.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the team played well in the match but two goals from the penalty strokes served a major blow to the team.

The final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is being played between South Korea and Japan in Dhaka today (Wednesday).