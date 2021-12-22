Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan were beaten by South Korea by 6-5 goals in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy played in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.
The defeat left football fans in Pakistan upset as it is for that first time that Pakistan did not qualify for final of the tournament since its inception in 2011.
The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is held annually by the Asian Hockey Federation. It features top six hockey teams of the region. Pakistan and India have won the the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice.
In this season, India also failed to reach the final after facing defeat from Japan. It was only Japan’s second win against India in 19 matches.
In a match for the third position of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by 4-3, clinching bronze medal.
Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the team played well in the match but two goals from the penalty strokes served a major blow to the team.
The final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is being played between South Korea and Japan in Dhaka today (Wednesday).
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan ... 08:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
DHAKA – Pakistan won its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Japan face of South Korea in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final today06:43 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy ...06:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Parliamentary delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council head ...06:02 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- PITB, Code for Pakistan Join Hands to Improve Civic Engagement & ...05:39 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
-
- Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with killer dance moves04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021