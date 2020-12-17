Kashif Zameer released on bail after brief detention over threats to TV reporter

LAHORE – A court in Punjab capital city has granted bail to a local businessman, who brought Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan from the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series to Pakistan earlier this month, hours after his arrest on Thursday morning.

Police produced Mian Kashif Zameer in the court hours after his arrest in Lahore, seeking his remand. The court was informed that a case has been registered against the suspect for issuing threats to a reporter of a private news channel.

A lawyer for the Zameer, the golden-haired TikToker, requested the court to release his client on bail. Accepting the plea, the court granted him bail against surety bond worth Rs50,000.

Kashif was held by Lahore police in an early morning raid led by SSP Investigation for hurling threats at a private TV channel reporter, Hammad Aslam. His security guards were also taken into custody.

According to the police, the accused had resisted arrest.

Just yesterday, the Sialkot-based businessman had said that the million-dollar deal with Mr. Altan for advertising of his companies’ products, including clothing and glass, was “still on”.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan, Kashif revealed that half of the amount was paid to the actor in advance and remaining will be handed over to him after shooting for the advertisements of the products.

Kashif, who is also a TikTok star in Pakistan, added that Engin Altan would make his second visit to the South Asian country for the shooting soon.