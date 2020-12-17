UK envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace

06:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Thursday appreciated Pakistan's effort for the Afghan peace process and regional stability.

According to ISPR, the British envoy called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi where they discussed overall regional security situation and matters of mutual interests.

On Thursday, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (Retired), High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan held meeting with army chief. 

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations were discussed. 

The Sauid Ambassador reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues. ISPR reported.

The top Sri Lankan envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terror. 

