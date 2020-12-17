Usman Mukhtar urges people to follow SOPs this wedding season

Winter season in Pakistan is officially the season to get hitched. Despite a global pandemic with coronavirus cases spiking every day, there's no stopping people from coming together to celebrate lavishly disregarding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Associated with joy and happiness, unfortunately, the Shaadi season this year has been a contributing factor for contracting the deadly virus, with the majority falling sick in large numbers collectively after attending the gatherings.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Anaa actor highlighted the negligence of people while attending the wedding ceremonies:

"Food!! Now that I have your attention. I see your stories in shadi places dancing chipak ke with each other. Stop it. Please follow SOPs!!"

Advising people to take care of themselves, he concluded his caption: "Care about yourself and if not yourself then the unsuspecting people around you who you’re going to give the virus to. This is life and death. Please be cautious".

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been on the rise ever since the second wave gripped the country.