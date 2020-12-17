Pakistan set to begin work on 1100-km gas pipeline to supply LNG to Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Thursday that construction work on 1100-kilometer Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project will begin in July next year to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Karachi to Lahore.

In an interview, he said Pakistan will have a majority share of 51 percent to 74 percent in the project, while Russia will own the remainder.

Babar said Pakistan's gas distribution companies will be a part of the project, while the construction will be led by Russian consortium.

The special assistant said the government also plans to add 150 million cubic feet a day of domestic gas output this month, including 50 mmcfd from the Mari gas field.

He said the government has also decided that it will only import cleaner Euro-5 diesel from January next year.