Pakistan set to begin work on 1100-km gas pipeline to supply LNG to Lahore
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Thursday that construction work on 1100-kilometer Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project will begin in July next year to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Karachi to Lahore.
In an interview, he said Pakistan will have a majority share of 51 percent to 74 percent in the project, while Russia will own the remainder.
Babar said Pakistan's gas distribution companies will be a part of the project, while the construction will be led by Russian consortium.
The special assistant said the government also plans to add 150 million cubic feet a day of domestic gas output this month, including 50 mmcfd from the Mari gas field.
He said the government has also decided that it will only import cleaner Euro-5 diesel from January next year.
