Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family
Share

Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Mera Naseeb star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 33-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Turkey. Sharing glimpses, she beamed with happiness alongside daughter Nooreh and sister Palwasha in the aforementioned clicks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Needless to say, the Chalay Thay Saath star's virtual tour looks super exciting and the viral pictures definitely scream holiday goals.

Serving the admirers with some serious travel goals, Syra is posting shots and videos of the picturesque holidays. 

On the work front, Syra is being praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Yumna Zaidi.

Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with ... 04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and Syra Yousuf recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to talk ...

More From This Category
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi ...
04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with ...
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly and Ayeza Khan nominated ...
03:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Meesha Shafi shares striking resemblance with ...
01:20 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for ...
09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family
04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr