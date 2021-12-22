Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family
Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Mera Naseeb star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Turning to Instagram, the 33-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Turkey. Sharing glimpses, she beamed with happiness alongside daughter Nooreh and sister Palwasha in the aforementioned clicks.
Needless to say, the Chalay Thay Saath star's virtual tour looks super exciting and the viral pictures definitely scream holiday goals.
Serving the admirers with some serious travel goals, Syra is posting shots and videos of the picturesque holidays.
On the work front, Syra is being praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Yumna Zaidi.
