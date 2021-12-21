Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest interview
Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and Syra Yousuf recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to talk about the way they navigate the showbiz industry and personal lives.
Delving into details, the Parey Hut Love actor dished out a moment when he was completely smitten by the super gorgeous Syra Yousuf.
Gushing over his Project Ghazi co-star, Sheheryar revealed, "She(Syra) wore a uniform that day. Before that, I was completely normal. I knew that I'm working with Syra and I like her. But the day she wore that uniform, I witnessed a real-life filmy moment,"
"She flipped her hair and she wore heels with a leather outfit and she was running in the scene. I could not take my eyes off her during that time," making the Mera Naseeb actor blush.
The Udaari actor cheekily added that Sheheryar praises whatever leading lady he is invited with or is working with referring to Maya Ali.
On the work front, Syra Yousuf is currently enjoying the success of the drama Sinf-e-Aahan. Munawar was also highly praised for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.
