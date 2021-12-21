Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest interview
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest interview
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and Syra Yousuf recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to talk about the way they navigate the showbiz industry and personal lives.

Delving into details, the Parey Hut Love actor dished out a moment when he was completely smitten by the super gorgeous Syra Yousuf.

Gushing over his Project Ghazi co-star, Sheheryar revealed, "She(Syra) wore a uniform that day. Before that, I was completely normal. I knew that I'm working with Syra and I like her. But the day she wore that uniform, I witnessed a real-life filmy moment,"

"She flipped her hair and she wore heels with a leather outfit and she was running in the scene. I could not take my eyes off her during that time," making the Mera Naseeb actor blush.

The Udaari actor cheekily added that Sheheryar praises whatever leading lady he is invited with or is working with referring to Maya Ali.

On the work front, Syra Yousuf is currently enjoying the success of the drama Sinf-e-Aahan. Munawar was also highly praised for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Dec-2021/syra-yousuf-spills-the-beans-about-co-parenting-and-divorce

More From This Category
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mariam Ansari’s dance video on her wedding goes ...
02:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan reminisces about life before becoming ...
03:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item ...
01:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement ...
10:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Aishwarya Rai interrogated for 6 hours in Panama ...
08:50 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr