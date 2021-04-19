Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani rapper-comedian's latest video
Share
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt just dropped a hilarious comment on a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah post who is often in the limelight for his witty tributes to star Hania Aamir.
With a growing fanbase in a short span of time, Muhammad Shah has been quite vocal about his admiration for the Ishqiya star and now the rapper wishes to converse with the Raazi star.
Turning to Instagram handle, his What if' series is amusing as he wishes to talk to Bhatt directly. While he asks her to come closer, but the comedian is not dismissive of the pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
The video ends with Shah putting forward a bright idea saying, "Janhvi Kapoor ka pata hai [Have you heard of Janhvi Kapoor?]?"
Alia Bhatt replied to the video and commented "Bohut hard".
Earlier, Shah made a video dedicated to Aamir. The Parwaz Hai Junoon star sniffed out the interest on social media and commented.
Unfortunately for Shah, Aamir never actually specified the 16th of which month so that was that.
View this post on Instagram
The iconic Ali Gul Pir has won the hearts of the Pakistani audience and Shah's work is another example of subtle humour.
Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday with friends ... 05:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has turned 28 today. The Raazi star's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time ...
- Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed SAPM on food security07:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- In first step to control price hike, new Pakistani finance minister ...07:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- ‘Ingenuity’ – NASA Mars helicopter makes first historic flight ...06:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Former KP IGP Nasir Durrani dies of COVID-1906:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Mobilink Microfinance Bank launches School Loan to financially ...06:29 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani rapper-comedian's latest video05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
-
- Justin Bieber all set for a cameo in Friends: The Reunion Special05:31 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021