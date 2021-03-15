Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday with friends and family

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has turned 28 today.

The Raazi star's stardom skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona. The young heroine has wooed the audience with her fierce expressions, feisty dialogue delivery, and ferocious acting skills.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on-screen, Bhatt last few films have been a game-changer as the young diva has become one of the most sought out actresses of B-town.

Bhatt's birthday bash was organized at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence late on Sunday.

Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur and others joined her on her special day.

Comments and best wishes poured in for Alia from stars and fans alike. Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan wished Bhatt through Instagram stories.

Earlier, B-town star tested negative for the coronavirus and has now returned to work.

Rumours are rife that Kapoor had planned a birthday bash for her lady love on March 15.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is currently quarantined at home, his mother Neetu had confirmed.