PTI demands Election Commission of Pakistan be disbanded for 'not being neutral'
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Monday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan’s chief and its members to resigns for failing to ensure transparency in polling process for recent Senate elections.
Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Education Minister said that all political parties had expressed dissatisfaction over the Senate election. “It is election commission’s failure,” he remarked.
He further said that the ECP had completely failed to perform its duties, adding: “We as a ruling party has not confidence in the election commission”.
He said that a new election commission should be formed in order to revise the trust of all, adding: “Election Commission should be neutral and incumbent set up is not”.
The minister said that the government currently had no plan to move the Supreme Judicial Commission against the ECP.
Horse trading allegations are as also old as the Senate elections, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran had been sought open ballot for the election from day one. He recalled that the PTI had supported the PML-N when it called for open ballot during its tenure despite political tussle.
“We want to influence of money in elections,” he said.
The education minister also condemned the egg attack on Special Assistant to PM on Political Harmony Shahbaz Gill at the Lahore High Court (LHC) reportedly by the workers of the PML-N.
