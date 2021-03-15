India's Gauahar Khan booked for violating COVID-19 protocols
Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan have been booked by Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for violating COVID-19 norms after testing positive.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered an FIR against the actor for going flouting COVID-19 protocols as she went to a film set despite contracting the novel virus on Monday.
"No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.", the BMC's official account tweeted.
Initially, the 37-year-old actress was asked to quarantine herself according to an official of the BMC
“When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station," they said.
“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.
Khan made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.
Moreover, she was admired for her spectacular performance in the series Tandav and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its seventh season.
