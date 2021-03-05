Gauahar Khan’s father passes away in Mumbai

The father of Indian actress Gauahar Khan, Zafar Ahmed Khan has passed away.

With deteriorating health for quite some time now, Khan's father was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Khan shared the sad news of her father's demise with beautiful pictures from her wedding.

Penning a heartfelt farewell note, the Jhallah Wallah dancer wrote: "My Hero . No man like u , Ever ! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar...Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon"

Gauahar Khan’s friend Preeti Simones also posted a heartwarming video and wrote, “mere Gauahar ke pappa…To the man i loved…Lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride… Strength and Love. To the family.”

Zaid Darbar also shared a picture with his father-in-law and asked fans to pray for him. He said, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen! He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

Earlier two days ago, Gauahar had shared on her social media a photo from her wedding with her dad and wrote, “A fathers kiss #Blessing Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much #MyPappaStrongest.”

Prayers and condolences are being sent to the grieving family by friends and fans. May her father rest in perfect eternal peace.