Toyota reveals price of New Corolla Altis X-Package
LAHORE – Toyota Indus Motors has revealed the prices of different variants of its upcoming car, Corolla Altis X-Package ahead of the launch next January.
The new models present a new look to the existing Corolla 1.6L and 1.8L Altis Grande.
The company's Chief Executive, Ali Jamali said that the company would introduce minor changes in 1.6L and 1.8L Altis Grande next year.
Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) has finally revealed the prices of the upcoming car, Corolla Altis X-Package.
For details: http://ow.ly/QmGP30rmvQdPosted by PakWheels.com on Monday, 30 November 2020
The company is expected to offer the new car with an all-black interior, passenger seat belt sensor, parking sensor and new body kit for the car. Earlier, the all-black Interior option will only be available in Corolla Altis Grande 1.8L Automatic, which is the top-of-the-line variant.
The company has increased prices from Rs60,000 to Rs100,000 on all new variants.
Toyota reveals price of New Corolla Altis X-Package02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
