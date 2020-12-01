Chinese Defence minister calls on Pakistan PM Imran
03:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Chinese Defence minister calls on Pakistan PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad, both leaders discuss bilateral relations.

According to the Prime Minister office, both the time-tested friendly countries discuss issues related to mutual interest. Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Chinese Defence Minister upon his arrival, both leaders exchange elbow bump in wake of Covid-19.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Secretary Foreign office and other high leadership of both countries.

Wei Fenghe also attended a special investiture ceremony that was held at Awan-e-Sadar where he was conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military by President Dr. Arif Alvi in recognition of his services for further promoting and strengthen defense cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration.

