Pakistan, China sign MoU to enhance defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance defence cooperation between the two friendly nations, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, according to the military's media wing, and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for CPEC projects," the ISPR added.

General Wei Fenghe, Minister of National Defence, #China met #COAS. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. Visiting dignitary ack & aprc Pak Army’s sincere efforts 4 regional peace & (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mIuijCXD88 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 30, 2020

COAS Bajwa thanked Gen Fenghe for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

“Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges,” Gen Bajwa further said.

PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on ... 07:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters on Sunday, according ...

The Chinese defence minister also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.