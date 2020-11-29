PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters on Sunday, according to the PM Office.
The Prime Minister, along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters today.
Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister, Ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI.
A comprehensive briefing was given to National and Military leadership on the regional and national security situation.
The Prime Minister appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.
PM Imran says no pressure from Pakistan military 10:40 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a notion that he was under any kind of pressure from the Armed ...
