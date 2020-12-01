Shahid Afridi schools Afghan player for misbehaving with Muhammad Amir
HAMBANTOTA/KARACHI – Pakistan’s all-rounder and Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player Naveen-ul-Haq during the sixth match of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Monday.
As per the details, the Afridi got fumed when he saw Naveen getting rude with the Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir. Both cricketers exchanged hot words.
Exchange of hard words of Shahid Afridi, M Amir with Naveen. pic.twitter.com/6H5rD27fgb— Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) November 30, 2020
The teams came out for handshake after the match concluded. The conversation between the two is inaudible and it is difficult to determine who started things. but it appears to be a shut-up call by the former Pakistani captain to Naveen for behaving badly with Amir.
Mohammad Amir was at the crease when the incident took place during the chase in the second innings.
