Shahid Afridi schools Afghan player for misbehaving with Muhammad Amir
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Shahid Afridi schools Afghan player for misbehaving with Muhammad Amir
Share

HAMBANTOTA/KARACHI – Pakistan’s all-rounder and Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player Naveen-ul-Haq during the sixth match of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Monday.

As per the details, the Afridi got fumed when he saw Naveen getting rude with the Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir. Both cricketers exchanged hot words.

The teams came out for handshake after the match concluded. The conversation between the two is inaudible and it is difficult to determine who started things. but it appears to be a shut-up call by the former Pakistani captain to Naveen for behaving badly with Amir.

Mohammad Amir was at the crease when the incident took place during the chase in the second innings.

More From This Category
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19
05:43 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows Israeli flights to use its ...
05:26 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Shahid Afridi schools Afghan player for ...
04:13 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Pakistani court in action over woman's claims of ...
09:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog
07:34 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Nottingham Islam under fire over 'Nikkah between ...
11:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr