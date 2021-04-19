Amir Liaquat's Nagin dance video goes viral

Amir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician and a religious figure who has earned quite a reputation for his eccentric mix of stunts, which are often followed by controversies and scandals.

Being the centre of multiple debates, Liaquat yet again makes his way to the limelight as he hilariously grooves on the beat of “Nagin” on his show “Jeeway Pakistan”.

Earlier, his video of falling down while racing with Naseem Hameed went viral but now his dance video has left the Internet into a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlamourFist (@glamour_fist)

Stealing ratings through his entertaining Ramadan show, netizens are divided over his recent video doing rounds on the web.

While some are welcoming the comic relief, some find his action bizarre considering he is currently hosting a Ramadan show.

Dananeer? Who?? Meet the ELITE Content Creator of Pakistan. Amir Liaqat ladies and gentlemen. ☺️????????#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/XeKjCUVvd0 — AFIFA Not FIFA⚡️ (@lostinmuggles) April 19, 2021

Karachiites would argue on the hatred they get from rest of the pakistanis, and then go on electing this clown as a national assembly member.#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/mmia05O5W9 — . (@umerasghar95) April 18, 2021

The 48-year-old had invited Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan to his show and guests were left quite bewildered and laughing over his dance.

Watch the video yourself.