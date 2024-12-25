Has Yashma Gill made the decision to get married?

Pakistan’s famous actress, Yashma Gill, known for her spiritual transformation after turning from atheism to faith, recently expressed her desire to get married.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article from Saudi Arabia on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s time to get married.”

The news reported that the Saudi government has allowed marriages to take place in Mecca and Medina, which Yashma Gill expressed her happiness over.

After Yashma Gill’s Instagram story, fans expressed their joy and offered prayers and best wishes for her.

Previously, Yashma Gill had made headlines due to a question asked by Zakir Naik and her 10,000 marriage requests on the “Dil Ka Rishta App.”

