Trump’s nominee Richard Grenell says Marco Rubio to address Pakistan’s missile programme

Richard Grenell, the nominated special envoy by President-elect Donald Trump, stated that Trump’s nominated Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is prepared to discuss Pakistan’s missile programme.

In an interview with an American digital platform, Grenell said that countries with nuclear capabilities are dealt with in different ways.

He mentioned that Marco Rubio, the nominated Secretary of State, is ready to address Pakistan’s missile program.

He further stated that the Biden administration is trying to accomplish in the last 45 days what it failed to do in the previous four years.

In response to a question, Grenell said that the previous Trump administration had excellent relations with Pakistan’s government at the time. He compared the Pakistani leader imprisoned in Pakistan to Trump, noting that both were political outsiders who spoke common sense.

He added that they want the former Prime Minister to be released, as the charges against him are similar to those against Trump. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller provided a complex explanation, but the key point remains that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister should be released.

Recently, the U.S. imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities involved in the development of long-range ballistic missiles. According to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, these entities helped advance Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

The sanctioned Pakistani entities include Islamabad’s National Development Complex and three organizations based in Karachi—Akhtar & Sons, Affiliates International, and Rookside Enterprises.

Speaking at an event, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer stated that nuclear-armed Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missiles that could target objectives beyond South Asia, including the U.S.

In response to the U.S. sanctions on four companies allegedly involved in Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the decision is biased and that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities aim to maintain peace and stability in South Asia.

Latest

