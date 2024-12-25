Brother kills sister over delay in serving food in Lahore’s Chung’s area

LAHORE – A brother murdered his sister after a delay in serving food in Lahore’s Chung area.

According to the police, the victim was a schoolteacher, and her brother shot her before fleeing the scene.

The police have registered a case under the complaint of the victim’s mother and have launched a search for the suspect.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, visited the victim’s home to offer condolences to the family and assured them of justice. She emphasized that the immediate arrest of the accused will be ensured.