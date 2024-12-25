Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

From PhD to adult content: Zara Dar shares earnings and career shift journey

From Phd To Adult Content Zara Dar Shares Earnings And Career Shift Journey

Zara Dar, who once inspired women to pursue careers in science and technology, has revealed her earnings after leaving her PhD to become an adult content creator.

Zara, who was previously making videos on topics like machine learning and neural networks, is now gaining popularity on social media and foreign media platforms.

In a YouTube video, Zara explained her decision to switch careers, calling it a difficult yet well-thought-out move. She said creating adult content has become a career choice for her and a direction for her life’s future.

Having over 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Zara reflected on her decision to leave academia, considering the benefits of an academic career and other alternatives. She felt that the academic world did not meet her expectations, choosing to pursue adult content creation an easier one.

Zara pointed out that many people in academia or the tech industry often fulfill others’ dreams but do not receive proper recognition themselves. She emphasized that she prefers to work in areas that align with her own interests rather than working for the vision of an institution or company.

In her latest video, Zara disclosed that she has earned $1 million from adult content, which allowed her to pay off her family’s home loan and buy her personal car. She mentioned that this financial freedom would not have been achievable in academia or corporate jobs.

Social media has speculated that Zara Dar is a Pakistani YouTuber or model, but in reality, she is from the United States.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search