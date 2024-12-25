From PhD to adult content: Zara Dar shares earnings and career shift journey

Zara Dar, who once inspired women to pursue careers in science and technology, has revealed her earnings after leaving her PhD to become an adult content creator.

Zara, who was previously making videos on topics like machine learning and neural networks, is now gaining popularity on social media and foreign media platforms.

In a YouTube video, Zara explained her decision to switch careers, calling it a difficult yet well-thought-out move. She said creating adult content has become a career choice for her and a direction for her life’s future.

Having over 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Zara reflected on her decision to leave academia, considering the benefits of an academic career and other alternatives. She felt that the academic world did not meet her expectations, choosing to pursue adult content creation an easier one.

Zara pointed out that many people in academia or the tech industry often fulfill others’ dreams but do not receive proper recognition themselves. She emphasized that she prefers to work in areas that align with her own interests rather than working for the vision of an institution or company.

In her latest video, Zara disclosed that she has earned $1 million from adult content, which allowed her to pay off her family’s home loan and buy her personal car. She mentioned that this financial freedom would not have been achievable in academia or corporate jobs.

Social media has speculated that Zara Dar is a Pakistani YouTuber or model, but in reality, she is from the United States.