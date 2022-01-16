60 political families, two VCs chairmen in Buner join PTI

PESHAWAR – As many as sixty ANP affiliated families and two newly elected chairmen of Village Councils (VCs) of district Buner announced joining PTI on Sunday.

They announced joining PTI during a public meeting held in Buner with Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash as chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the public meeting, Bangash said that the popularity of the PTI was growing in the province with each passing day.

بونیر : اج دیوانہ بابا میں درجنوں افراد نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت اختیار کرلی.

شمولیتی تقریب سے صوبائی وزیر کامران خان بنگش, ڈیڈک چیئرمین سید فخر جہان باچا اور دیگر قائدین نے خطاب کیا.

اور نئے شامل ہونے والے افراد کو خوش امدید کہا. pic.twitter.com/WJmBut9pv9 — PTI Buner Official (@PTIOBuner) January 16, 2022

He further said the joining of 60 families in a single day reflects the popularity rate of the PTI.

Due to people-friendly policies, he added, PTI has become the most popular political party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would again be elected in 2023 with a thumping majority.