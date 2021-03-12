One of the key messages the Covid 19 pandemic has time and time again highlighted for the world, is the importance of working together as a race. No country, government, institution, hospital or person can rectify or beat this fast-evolving virus when working in seclusion. Communities need to unite and join forces, share resources, research and information. Only then do we stand a chance of planning a step ahead of the virus.

Amidst the rising cases, two key institutions of Pakistan – South City Hospital (Karachi’s leading private hospital) and Services Hospital (Karachi’s public hospital catering to the masses) announced their collaboration in hopes of helping the country fight the deadly pandemic.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-03-12/south-city-hospital-collaborates-with-services-hospital-karachi-to-help-pakistan-cope-with-covid-19-1615574080-4379.jpg

Addressing the need for more such partnerships, while praising SCH’s efforts, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Dero, Head of Department of Paediatrics and Focal Person for Mass Vaccination Centre at Services Hospital stated, “Fighting any disease especially a disease like Corona Virus that has already grasped the world is a common fight. Faced with such situations, you shouldn’t be focusing on who is private and who is public. Instead, we need to look beyond. Come together and work as a community. Understand, that everybody is contributing to help fight this disease. This includes our public or private institutions and every person in the society who has a good mindset…they all need to own this system. They all need to be a part of this system and through this we can help rectify those institutions that might be faced with debilitating conditions.

"Acknowledging and owning our own public institutions, we might have a chance to deliver better than what we are at the moment. At the end of the day, no matter private or public, our focus is to help support our community and that too, without any discriminations. This particular partnership will hopefully set the precedent for other such private institutions to take ownership of existing public institutions.”

Through this partnership, South City Hospital guided by CEO and esteemed personality, Dr. Saadia Virk, will be extending their expertise in helping establish a fully function Neo Natal Care Unit at Services Hospital. In exchange, Services Hospital has ensured vaccinations for all SCH doctors and support staff. This venture will also officially make South City Hospital, the first Pakistani hospital to have fully vaccinated employees thus reinforcing Dr. Saadia Virk’s vision of turning the hospital premises into a safety zone for patients as well as other stakeholders.