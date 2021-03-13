Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 March 2021
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 100,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 78,740 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 91,850 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Karachi PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Islamabad PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Peshawar PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Quetta PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Sialkot PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Attock PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Gujranwala PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Jehlum PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Multan PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Bahawalpur PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Gujrat PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Nawabshah PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Chakwal PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Hyderabad PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Nowshehra PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Sargodha PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Faisalabad PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504
Mirpur PKR 100,200 PKR 1,504

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 2021
10:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 March 2021
08:05 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 2021
08:10 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 March 2021
08:25 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 March 2021
08:13 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 March 2021
08:25 AM | 7 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after daughter's birth
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr