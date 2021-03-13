Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 March 2021
08:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 100,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 78,740 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 91,850 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Karachi
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Islamabad
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Peshawar
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Quetta
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Sialkot
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Attock
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Gujranwala
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Jehlum
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Multan
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Gujrat
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Nawabshah
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Chakwal
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Hyderabad
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Nowshehra
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Sargodha
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Faisalabad
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
|Mirpur
|PKR 100,200
|PKR 1,504
- PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-13-Updated ...11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence collaborations, regional ...10:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK virus strain spreads10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-1909:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after daughter's birth
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from ...07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall tribesman from Kurram06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021