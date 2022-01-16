Pakistan’s daily Covid infections above 4,000 for second day running
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,027 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period on Sunday, rising above the 4,000-mark for the second day running as the Omicron variant takes hold.
As per the latest figures from National Command and Operation Centre, the total tally of deaths was recorded at 29,012. At least 9 people lost their lives as the Covid positivity ratio jumped to 7.8 percent.
Pakistan conducted a total of 51,236 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 752. Around 579 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,263,584.
As many as 499,830 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 452,261 in Punjab, 182,199 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 110,963 in Islamabad, 33,699 in Balochistan, 34,750 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,445 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,088 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,694 in Sindh, 5,958 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The recent spike in new cases is being driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which has triggered a fifth wave in the South Asian country.
Amid the alarming rise, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) sought new guidelines from health and education ministers. Meanwhile, the meeting will be held on January 17(Monday) , with its focus on schools and the education sector as a whole, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor/outdoor dining, and the transport sector.
