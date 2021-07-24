COAS Bajwa invites Bilawal Bhutto to son’s wedding

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday, according to reports in local media.

Reports in media quoting sources said a telephone conversation took place between Pakistan Army chief and the PPP leader in connection with the wedding ceremony of the son of Pakistani top commander.

The recent call between civil-military leaders is not the first one as last year in October, General Bajwa telephoned Bilawal to discuss the incident related to the arrest of Captain Safdar from a hotel room in Karachi for allegedly disrespecting the mausoleum of the Founder of the Nation.

Earlier in 2018, Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with President Arif Alvi, former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, and Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the valima ceremony of Gen. Bajwa’s son.

Envoys of the US, Afghanistan, and the British High Commissioner also attended the function. The valima ceremony was then held at Army House Rawalpindi.