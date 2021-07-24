Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife test positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife test positive for coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have quarantined themselves at their residence after testing positive for the novel disease.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the Supreme Court of Pakistan has confirmed it in a handout issued by the deputy registrar. The statement issued by the top court said that the report of the Covid test has been issued by the National Institute of Health.

More details to follow…

