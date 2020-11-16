Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports first case of COVID-19 reinfection

PESHAWAR – A young man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan is the first reported case of COVID-19 reinfection amid resurgence of virus that has claimed more than 7,000 lives in Pakistan.

The patient, who works in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Parliament House in Islamabad, first contracted COVID-19 in June this year.

He had recovered from the infection on June 19.

The patient tested positive for novel coronavirus again last week, an official at the Parliament House told The News.

The man has been retested multiple times since, each time results came back positive.

On Monday, Pakistan reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day.

The country recorded 19 deaths and 2,128 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

At least 155,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 110,450 in Punjab, 42,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,218 in Islamabad, 16,407 in Balochistan, 5,455 in Azad Kashmir and 4,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,747 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,475 in Punjab, 1,311 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 257 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 121 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,950,561 and 39,410 in the last 24 hours.

Some 323,824 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,379 patients are in critical condition.