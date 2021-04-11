Katrina Kaif shares sun-kissed photos from quarantine

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus, shared a glimpse of her quarantine life on Sunday.

Taking it to her official Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a couple of sun-kissed pictures while recovering from the deadly virus in-home quarantine. ‘Time and Patience’, she captioned the recent post.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif treated her millions of fans with the latest adorable photos from quarantine, days after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Co actors and fans of Bharat actor wished her speedy recovery following the post on the photo-sharing platform.

On Tuesday, the B. Town diva immediately isolated herself after testing positive for Covid-19.