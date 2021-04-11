PTI’s Ajsad Malhi greets PML-N’s Nosheen on winning NA-75 Daksa by-poll

DASKA –Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi has accepted his defeat and congratulated his rival PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar on winning the NA-75 Daska by-election.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Malhi said in a video message, “I thank the people of Daska who have participated and contested this election with me for so long. Congratulations to Nosheen Iftikhar who won.”

Malhi also congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which conducted a clean and transparent election.

اسلام عیلکم ! میں ڈسکہ کی عوام کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہو جنہوں نے اتنے طویل عرصے تک میرے ساتھ اس الیکشن میں حصہ لیا اور مقابلہ کیا ! نوشین افتخار کو بہت بہت مبارکباد پیش کرتا کو جنہوں نے کامیابی حاصل کی , الیکشن کمیشن کو مبارکباد دیتا ہوں جنہوں نے صاف شفاف الیکشن کروائیں.#NA75Daska pic.twitter.com/qYuFVhv6Zk — Ali Asjad Malhi (@AliAsjadMalhi) April 11, 2021

In the video message, he thanked his party, voters and supporters who stood with him in thick and thin and fought the huge battle against the mafia. “We will come back with a thumping majority,” he vowed and wooed his voters asking them not to worry as per the PTI supremo Imran Khan’s directives.

Malhi said let all take a break and then come back to the much-needed work to bring a change. He said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the country. He said he would remain among his voters, supporters and party men irrespective of the election results.

According to unofficial result of all 360 polling stations compiled by the returning officer, PML-N’s Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar won the contest by securing 110,075 votes against PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi who bagged 93,433, while Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s Khalil Sandhu received 8,268 votes.