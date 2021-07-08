Pakistan records slight rise in new Covid cases, positivity rate soars up to 3.33pc

ISLAMABAD – At least 24 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,683 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,493 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 967,633.

Statistics 8 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,531

Positive Cases: 1683

Positivity % : 3.33%

Deaths : 24

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,084 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 910,609. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 34,531 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.33 percent.

At least 343,303 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 347,347 in Punjab 138,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,259 in Islamabad, 27,502 in Balochistan, 20,728 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,798 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,552 in Sindh, 4,346 in KP, 781 in Islamabad, 590 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,531 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,911,743 since the first case was reported.

On Wednesday, the world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, with the top global health body saying the true toll was likely higher.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.