COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike of over 50,000 cases
NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry on Monday morning reported 716 more deaths and 50,765 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.
This has been the highest single-day spike in terms of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the number of deaths to 32,866 and total cases to 1,440,371.
Capital New Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,31,219. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the metropolis. With 26 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 3,853.
Meanwhile, Indian authorities are scrambling to procure generic versions of remdesivir, the drug that has shown promise in clinical trials in treating severely ill patients.
"Demand is huge as cases are rising rapidly in the state," said a senior drug regulatory official in the western state of Maharashtra. "Supplies of the drug are limited, but companies have assured us they will provide more in a week."
