Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday

With lockdown imposed in certain parts of the country due to Coronavirus, most of us had to make the most of our time in our own homes—including birthday celebrations. But, that doesn’t mean you can't celebrate in style.

Take it from actress Maya Ali, who got creative in making her birthday meaningful during this time.

On Monday, July 27, Maya celebrated her 31st birthday in quarantine. It turned out to be quite an affair, as the Parey Hut Luv star, surrounded by close friends and family, cut as many as three cakes, while jumping with joy.

Surrounded by balloons, flowers and cake, Maya took to Instagram to share some beaming photos from her special day.

Ali wrote: “Birthday 2020.”

“Because it’s my birthday,” read the caption of another post.

All her loved ones and fans sent in their best wishes to the actress.

