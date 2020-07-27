Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll
When it comes to giving the most savage replies that burn, actor Hania Amir is the queen!
Whether it’s people trying to bully her or dissect her relationships, Hania will come back at them and take no shit from anyone!
Recently, the star has been subjected to lots of scrutiny, especially because of the 'inseparable' bond she shares with singer Asim Azhar.
When a Twitter user tried to bring her down with a handful of negative comments, Hania shut him down and rightfully so!
"Hania Aamir showing the lowest level of her personality. These kinds of comments don't suit the celebrities like her. I believe this is another cheap publicity stunt," he wrote.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star clapped back, saying, "The lowest level of cheap would be not standing up against the evil you see. Violence, abuse, bullying, child marriage, animal abuse, inequality, catcalling, having a public opinion about somebody’s personal life which you know nothing about. But NOT my humour."
Lowest level of cheap would be not standing up against the evil you see. violence, abuse, bullying, child marriage, animal abuse, inequality, catcalling, having a public opinion about somebody’s personal life which you know nothing about. But NOT my humour. 🌹 https://t.co/n053lE7ONQ— Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) July 27, 2020
In another tweet, attaching some laughing emojis, a user quoted Azhar's tweet and said, "What did you do to provoke him for suicide."
@realhaniahehe what did you do provoking him for suicide 😂💔😂😂 https://t.co/I4cF7kPfTK— Majid Manzoor (@majid_chistii) July 27, 2020
Aamir hit back at him and wrote, "This is not a word to be joked about. You’re not funny. I’m not laughing."
This is not a word to be joked about. You’re not funny. I’m not laughing.— Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) July 27, 2020
Mera humour aap se behtar he hai. Funny memes appreciate karti hun lekin fazool batain apne tak he rakhain. Aur behtar hoga kai apne dimagh se bhi nikal dain. 🌹 https://t.co/3PEqL05SFQ
She further added, "Mera humour aap se behtar he hai. Funny memes appreciate karti hun lekin fazool batain apne tak he rakhain. Aur behtar hoga kai apne dimagh se bhi nikal dain. (My humour is better than yours. I appreciate funny memes but keep such rubbish to yourself. Even better, if you can take this out of your mind too.)"
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
