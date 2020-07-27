India orders closure of mosques, shrines for Eid prayers in IOK
05:27 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
India orders closure of mosques, shrines for Eid prayers in IOK
SRINAGAR – Indian authorities have disallowed the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha congregational prayers in the name of COVID-19 precautionary measure.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole in Srinagar.

The statement said that "All the mosques and shrines shall remain closed for Nimaz (prayers) on Eid".

As per statement, the meeting decided that no public transport except passenger auto/personnel vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the roads.

