Pakistan's smart lockdown policy proved successful: PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
05:13 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Pakistan's smart lockdown policy proved successful: PM Imran Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is among the few countries that have largely controlled Covid-19 pandemic in a short period.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Pakistani premier said the deaths reported due to coronavirus yesterday were the lowest in three months.

With a continuous declining trend of coronavirus cases in the country, he added, the pressure on hospitals has reduced.

Khan further said that the PTI government was the first that adopted the policy of smart lockdown, which proved successful. He said other countries replicated this policy.

Imran Khan said the countries that enforced complete lockdown, such as India, suffered a lot in respect of increase in poverty.

He said disbursement of amount among the needy under Ehsaas Program during the pandemic was another success story of the government.

The Prime Minister warned that if precautionary measures are not adopted during Eid-ul Azha and Muharram-ul Haram, the country will witness another spike of Coronavirus cases.

He said in case of increase in the cases after Eid and Muharram, the government will have to impose lockdown again, which will negatively affect economy of the country.

Imran Khan appealed to people to strictly observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 during the Eid and Muharram.

More From This Category
Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as ...
10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall ...
09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior ...
09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at ...
08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Three electrocuted to death after heavy rains in ...
11:43 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over ...
09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr