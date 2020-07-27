Pakistan's smart lockdown policy proved successful: PM Imran Khan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is among the few countries that have largely controlled Covid-19 pandemic in a short period.
Addressing the media on Monday, the Pakistani premier said the deaths reported due to coronavirus yesterday were the lowest in three months.
With a continuous declining trend of coronavirus cases in the country, he added, the pressure on hospitals has reduced.
Khan further said that the PTI government was the first that adopted the policy of smart lockdown, which proved successful. He said other countries replicated this policy.
Imran Khan said the countries that enforced complete lockdown, such as India, suffered a lot in respect of increase in poverty.
He said disbursement of amount among the needy under Ehsaas Program during the pandemic was another success story of the government.
The Prime Minister warned that if precautionary measures are not adopted during Eid-ul Azha and Muharram-ul Haram, the country will witness another spike of Coronavirus cases.
He said in case of increase in the cases after Eid and Muharram, the government will have to impose lockdown again, which will negatively affect economy of the country.
Imran Khan appealed to people to strictly observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 during the Eid and Muharram.
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Humayun Saeed turns 4901:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020