PM Imran commends NCOC as Pakistan ranked third in ‘return to normalcy’ index
Web Desk
12:17 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
PM Imran commends NCOC as Pakistan ranked third in ‘return to normalcy’ index
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday felicitated members of the country’s top monitoring body on effectively combating the Covid pandemic. 

On his official handle, the premier shared a chart of the Economist Normalcy Index and wrote: “Congratulations to NCOC members, Ehsaas team & State Bank of Pakistan for effective response to Covid 19 pandemic; and above all thanks to the mercy of Almighty Allah.”

International weekly newspaper The Economist developed Global Normalcy Index to rank countries on the basis of progress on eight variables. The variables include sports attendance, time at home, traffic congestion, retail footfall, office occupancy, flights, film box office, and public transport.

With a score of 84.4 out of 100, Pakistan ranked third among 50 countries. As many as 50 countries that represent about 75 percent of the global population and 90 percent of global GDP has been included in the list.

COVID-19: Pakistan among top 3 in global ... 10:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

Pakistan has ranked third on a list of countries ordered by how much they have returned to normal life during the novel ...

Meanwhile, Hong Kong secured the top spot with 96 percent normality followed by New Zealand with 87 percent. China ranked 19th in the index, the US 20th, and the UK 36th.

"The world is slowly coming back to pre-pandemic levels, Today it stands at 66 (out of 100) suggesting that the world has traveled roughly half of the way back to pre-pandemic life,” The Economist said in a press release.

Pakistan shuts Torkham border to stem Covid-19 ... 11:35 AM | 6 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has closed a key southwestern crossing point with Afghanistan, saying the closure is meant ...

More From This Category
Usman Mirza arrested for assaulting, stripping ...
12:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan on 22nd ...
11:24 AM | 7 Jul, 2021
Matric mathematics paper leaked 30 minutes before ...
10:42 AM | 7 Jul, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,517 cases, 15 deaths ...
09:50 AM | 7 Jul, 2021
Bollywood legend, ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar ...
08:45 AM | 7 Jul, 2021
Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber ...
11:38 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood legend, ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
08:45 AM | 7 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr