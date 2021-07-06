Pakistan shuts Torkham border to stem Covid-19 spread
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Pakistan shuts Torkham border to stem Covid-19 spread
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has closed a key southwestern crossing point with Afghanistan, saying the closure is meant to prevent the spread of novel Covid-19 in light of the country’s top monitoring body.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday announced that cross-border movement at Torkham has come to a halt as the crossing was closed to control the spread of novel virus from the neighboring countries on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Taking it to Twitter, the Interior Minister wrote ‘On the advice of the NCOC all types of immigration departure and arrival will be closed from today at Torkham Border till the fresh guidelines of NCOC.’

Amid a recent spike in covid cases in Afghanistan, Rashid announced that the main Durand Line crossing would stay shut till fresh guidelines from the country’s nerve center on novel disease.

Citizens travelling aboard to get Moderna ... 11:30 AM | 3 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Moderna vaccine will help citizens intending to travel abroad for work and study to countries that ...

On Monday, NCOC unveiled what it called safety protocols for 3,000 Afghan students who started arriving in the South Asian country. It was decided that the Afghan students would undergo 10-day quarantine, the NCOC Chief Asad Umar announced.

The students testing positive for the deadly virus would be sent back to Afghanistan while the rest would be kept in compulsory quarantine.

‘Deadlier than Delta’: New Covid variant ... 01:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LONDON – An unseen variant of novel Covid-19, that’s experts believe is 'vaccine-resistant' and more ...

More From This Category
Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief ...
12:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Maths matriculation exam paper leaked in Sukkur
11:15 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Forensic report reveals no editing features in ...
10:45 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
CTD guns down five BLA militants in Quetta ...
10:15 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 claims 25 lives, infects 830 more in 24 ...
09:12 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, Turkey agree to boost military ties
11:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after five-year break
10:33 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr